Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4576, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4576, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GREEN, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4579, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4579, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR



MCKELVEY, BARBARA ANN

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4577, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4578, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4578, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PADILLA, JUAN A

Age: 42

Address: PHARR, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PHILLIPS, SARAH LYNN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-27

Released: 2019-06-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4580, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4580, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



