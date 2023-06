Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MONTOYA, LESLIE ANN

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINNGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11238, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Avoiding Traffic Device – Crash (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11237, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11238, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANSON, MICHAEL ROY

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11236, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.