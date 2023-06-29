Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11242, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: #11241, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11240, CASH, $2460, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.