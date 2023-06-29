Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11242, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11241, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11240, CASH, $2460, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.