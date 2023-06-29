Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 29

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

ROHDE, ROGER WAYNE

Age: 56 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-28 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11242, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE

Age: 64 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-28 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11241, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 32 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-28 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11240, CASH, $2460, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

