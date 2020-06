Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC

Age: 42

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHESNEY, JAMIE GLEN

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6536, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEWIS, NICHOLAS THOMAS

Age: 36

Address: SARDIS, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6535, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6535, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



