Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-06-01

Released: 2019-06-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4435, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #4436, SURETY OR CASH, $25, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4435, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court



CORONA, AUBREE SHANAE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4438, SURETY OR CASH, $2220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4438, SURETY OR CASH, $2220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4438, SURETY OR CASH, $2220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4438, SURETY OR CASH, $2220, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-01

Released: 2019-06-02

Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELSEY, ASPEN SKY MARTIN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-01

Released: 2019-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4434, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



WALL, KALEB MISHA

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GREER, PHILLIP DANIEL

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-02

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



PACHECO RIVERA, JUAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-02

Released: 2019-06-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4437, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4437, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4437, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



TEJEDA, OCTAVIO

Age: 27

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLVIN, GABRIEL DONALD GEORGE

Age: 32

Address: ENTERPRISE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #4441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



