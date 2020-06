Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6382, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHAW, MARQUES D

Age: 26

Address: MILWAUKEE, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SASKOWSKI, JOSHUA LEON

Age: 26

Address: MILWAUKEE, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6380, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HORNING, JOHUA RICHARD

Age: 21

Address: PLAINVIEW, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDSEY, CHAD WADE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court



NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-06-02

Released: 2020-06-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



