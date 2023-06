Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STINCHCOMB, PETER FRANCIS

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11143, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11143, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, BRADLEY R

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REYES, JOSE C

Age: 20

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11140, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO

Age: 19

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDREWS, ROBIN KAY

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-02

Released: 2023-06-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Walking Along Roadways or Highways – Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #11141, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11141, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.