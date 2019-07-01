Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 39 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court

FISHER, KYLE

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Simple Assault
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4599, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SEELY, BRENDEN DOYLE

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-06-30 
Released: 2019-06-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4601, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-30 
Released: 2019-06-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4597, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

