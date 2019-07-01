Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
FISHER, KYLE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4599, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SEELY, BRENDEN DOYLE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-06-30
Released: 2019-06-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4601, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-30
Released: 2019-06-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4597, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
