Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court



FISHER, KYLE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4599, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SEELY, BRENDEN DOYLE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-30

Released: 2019-06-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4601, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-06-30

Released: 2019-06-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4597, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



