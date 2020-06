Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CARLSON, LEAH MARIE

Age: 29

Address: SALEM, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, MARIAH L

Age: 24

Address: SALEM, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HORTON, JASON ALAN

Age: 42

Address: BATON ROUGE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #6542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Malicious Mischief Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court



