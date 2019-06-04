Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

 

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4442, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

