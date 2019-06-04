Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #4442, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



