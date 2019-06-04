Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4442, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
