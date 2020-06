Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA

Age: 25

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Notify Change of Address Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENPRAESE, DALTON JACK

Age: 24

Address: NAPLES, ME

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6385, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6386, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Restriction on Sale, Gift and Use of Tobacco Status: PENDING, Bond: #6386, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession of Tobacco – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6386, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court



POLICASTRO, CARMELA ELIZABETH

Age: 27

Address: NAPLES, ME

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



