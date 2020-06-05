Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LOPEZ, CAROL ANN
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
LARSON, LONEY VAUGN
Age: 50
Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PLEASANT, DONNA MARIE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEMMERT, BRYCE WILLETT
Age: 30
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6389, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court
