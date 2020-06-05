Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LOPEZ, CAROL ANN

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2020-06-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



LARSON, LONEY VAUGN

Age: 50

Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PLEASANT, DONNA MARIE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEMMERT, BRYCE WILLETT

Age: 30

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6389, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court



