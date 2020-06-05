Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOPEZ, CAROL ANN

Age: 52 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2020-06-04 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

LARSON, LONEY VAUGN

Age: 50 
Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-04 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PLEASANT, DONNA MARIE

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HEMMERT, BRYCE WILLETT

Age: 30 
Address: KEMMERER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-04 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6389, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court

