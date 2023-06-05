Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TOLAR, DYLAN ANDREW

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Inmate Escapes from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp in Weston County

Inmate Escapes from Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp in Weston County

Get Ready for The Annual Touch-a-Truck Event

Get Ready for The Annual Touch-a-Truck Event

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 4

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 3