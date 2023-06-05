Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TOLAR, DYLAN ANDREW

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.