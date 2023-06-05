Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TOLAR, DYLAN ANDREW
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.