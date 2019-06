Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

. MACEJAK, JOHN JOSEPH Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4445, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



. MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-06-04

Released: 2019-06-04

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #3969, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3969, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3969, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #3969, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4448, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



CONNER, ELI MATTHEW Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4447, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4447, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



