Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6398, CASH, $20, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRA MARTINEZ, JOSE MANUEL

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOICH, TYLER CHARLES

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-06-05

Scheduled Release: 2021-01-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARVELL, KONNER RAE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-06-05

Released: 2020-06-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6394, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



VOGEL, MATHEW CHARLES

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-06-05

Released: 2020-06-05

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Violation of Commercial Veh Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6395, CASH, $160, Court: OTHER



