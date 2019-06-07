Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

Lindsay Malicoate
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILSON, JEANETTE

Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-07 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4461, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MOON, GEORGE ENOCH

Age: 30 
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06 
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06 
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY

Age: 28 
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06 
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4457, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-06 
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely DrivingStatus: PENDING, Bond: #4455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

LAMOREAUX, STEVEN WILLIAM

Age: 46 
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2019-06-06 
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (BOND VIOLATION)Status: BOUND OVER, Bond: #4458, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

