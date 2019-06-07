Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILSON, JEANETTE

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4461, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOON, GEORGE ENOCH

Age: 30

Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-06

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-06

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY

Age: 28

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-06

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4457, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-06-06

Released: 2019-06-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely DrivingStatus: PENDING, Bond: #4455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

LAMOREAUX, STEVEN WILLIAM

Age: 46

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking: 2019-06-06

Released: 2019-06-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (BOND VIOLATION)Status: BOUND OVER, Bond: #4458, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

