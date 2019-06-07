Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WILSON, JEANETTE
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4461, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
EWART, SKYLAR JAY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOON, GEORGE ENOCH
Age: 30
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY
Age: 28
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4457, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-06
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely DrivingStatus: PENDING, Bond: #4455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
LAMOREAUX, STEVEN WILLIAM
Age: 46
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2019-06-06
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (BOND VIOLATION)Status: BOUND OVER, Bond: #4458, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
