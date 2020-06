Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

DOE, JOHN

Age: 18

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6407, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANDY, DAVID GARNELL

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6406, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6406, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PALMER, JAY PATRICK

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6405, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDSEY, CHAD WADE

Age: 33

Address: SELMA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6404, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #6404, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court







BUCKENDORF, JUSTON WILLIAM

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YARBER, LAMAR MAURICE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6399, CASH, $816, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



