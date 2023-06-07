Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
STEVENSON, ROBBY TRENTON
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.