Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STEVENSON, ROBBY TRENTON

Age: 49 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-06 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

