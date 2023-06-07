Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

STEVENSON, ROBBY TRENTON

Age: 49

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.