Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JUDD, KC RYAN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4468, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4468, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



RIGGS, JAYMIN WYLIE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4467, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4467, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEX

Age: 27

Address: ROK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



NILSON, SHAWNA RAE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUFFORD, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4462, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4462, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRANT, GERALD MAXEY

Age: 26

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: NWS

TACADINA, BRITTANY MARIE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4463, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court



GOMEZ ARTEAGA, SERGIO

Age: 31

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-06-07

Arresting Agency: USM

MARTINEZ BRIBIESCAS, GERARDO

Age: 22

Address: TIOGA ND, ND

Booking: 2019-06-08

Released: 2019-06-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21 (WRNT FTP)Status: PENDING, Bond: #4465, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court

