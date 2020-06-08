Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LANDEROZ, ANTONIO JOSE
Age: 19
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Terroristic Threats
- Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: