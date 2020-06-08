Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LANDEROZ, ANTONIO JOSE

Age: 19 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Terroristic Threats
    • Status: , Bond: #6408, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

