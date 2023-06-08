Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WALL, KALEB MISHA

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Advertisement - Story continues below...

GOURDIN, DALTON DOUGLAS

Age: 19

Address: MURRAY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11157, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court



DOWELL, HOLLY LYNN

Age: 40

Address: GRANTS PASS, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-06-07

Arresting Agency: NWS

LOPEZ, OMAR

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11156, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



ARELLANO, APRIL MAE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.