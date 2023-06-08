Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WALL, KALEB MISHA

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-08 
Arresting Agency: WHP

GOURDIN, DALTON DOUGLAS

Age: 19 
Address: MURRAY, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11157, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

DOWELL, HOLLY LYNN

Age: 40 
Address: GRANTS PASS, OR 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-06-07 
Arresting Agency: NWS

LOPEZ, OMAR

Age: 43 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-07 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11156, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

ARELLANO, APRIL MAE

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

