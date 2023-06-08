Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WALL, KALEB MISHA
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
GOURDIN, DALTON DOUGLAS
Age: 19
Address: MURRAY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11157, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
DOWELL, HOLLY LYNN
Age: 40
Address: GRANTS PASS, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-06-07
Arresting Agency: NWS
LOPEZ, OMAR
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11156, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
ARELLANO, APRIL MAE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.