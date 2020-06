Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HALL, EUGENE

Age: 68

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6416, SURETY OR CASH, $1085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6416, SURETY OR CASH, $1085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHINERY, WESLEY WAYNE

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6413, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MINES, ERIC LEO

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE

Age: 22

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking: 2020-06-08

Released: 2020-06-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6412, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



