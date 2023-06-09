Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KOFOED, GARRETT ROSS
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11160, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Inattentive Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11160, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.