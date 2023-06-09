Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KOFOED, GARRETT ROSS

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11160, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11160, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.