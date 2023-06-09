Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KOFOED, GARRETT ROSS

Age: 33 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-08 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11160, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Inattentive Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11160, SURETY OR CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

