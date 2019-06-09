Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WARREN, RONNIE

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4472, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #4472, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAUNDERS, DAVID LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4471, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4470, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



JACKSON, KASEY F

Age: 42

Address: OREM, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALVORSON, NICOLE MARIE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #4469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



