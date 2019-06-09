Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WARREN, RONNIE

Age: 49 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4472, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4472, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

SAUNDERS, DAVID LEE

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-08 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4471, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4470, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

JACKSON, KASEY F

Age: 42 
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-08 
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HALVORSON, NICOLE MARIE

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

