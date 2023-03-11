Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ALONSO MARTINEZ, ERIK
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEDINA, JERRY A
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-03-10
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MILLER, JORDAN JARED
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-03-10
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-03-10
Scheduled Release: 2023-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10769, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.