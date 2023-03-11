Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ALONSO MARTINEZ, ERIK

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDINA, JERRY A

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-03-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MILLER, JORDAN JARED

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-03-10

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10769, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.