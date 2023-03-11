Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ALONSO MARTINEZ, ERIK

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-03-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MEDINA, JERRY A

Age: 46 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-03-10 
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-14 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

MILLER, JORDAN JARED

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-03-10 
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-03-10 
Scheduled Release: 2023-04-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10769, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Over 1,300 Fentanyl Pills, Nearly 4 Pounds of Meth Discovered by WHP

Over 1,300 Fentanyl Pills, Nearly 4 Pounds of Meth Discovered by WHP

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Mustangs Win National Title

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Mustangs Win National Title

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 10

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 10

Wolves Compete in State Indoor Track and Field, All-State Honors Announced

Wolves Compete in State Indoor Track and Field, All-State Honors Announced