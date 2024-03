Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-10 Released: 2024-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court





CLARK, TYE EVAN

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-10 Released: 2024-03-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WEED, JOSHAWA JACK

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PHILLIPS, SARAH LYNN

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #12343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law