Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10780, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10779, CASH, $2180, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GREER, HARLAN DALE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 22

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10777, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #10777, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court



FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-13

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATADAMAS GARCIA, BRYAN

Age: 24

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of License – Cancelled, Revoked, Suspended or Altered DL Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNARDINO ISLAS, YONATHAN BERNARDINO

Age: 29

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking: 2023-03-13

Released: 2023-03-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10775, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10775, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10775, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.