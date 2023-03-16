Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 41

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-03-15

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



BREWER, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-15

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YORK, BRENT JAMES

Age: 54

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10784, CASH, $1479, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10785, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.