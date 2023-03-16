Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 41
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-03-15
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
BREWER, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-03-15
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YORK, BRENT JAMES
Age: 54
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10784, CASH, $1479, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10785, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.