Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GROBLEBE, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 41 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-03-15 
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-20 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

BREWER, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-03-15 
Scheduled Release: 2023-03-18 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YORK, BRENT JAMES

Age: 54 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-03-15 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

SANTISTEVAN, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-03-15 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10786, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10784, CASH, $1479, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10785, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

