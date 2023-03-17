Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BYRD, LOGAN ANDREW
Age: 23
Address: ALPINE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10788, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORTON, DAVID CEASAR
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10787, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
KIM, ALEX SUNG HWAN
Age: 29
Address: SAN GABRIEL, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-03-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.