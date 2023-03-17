Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BYRD, LOGAN ANDREW

Age: 23

Address: ALPINE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10788, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MORTON, DAVID CEASAR

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #10787, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



KIM, ALEX SUNG HWAN

Age: 29

Address: SAN GABRIEL, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.