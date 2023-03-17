Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BYRD, LOGAN ANDREW

Age: 23 
Address: ALPINE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-03-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10788, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MORTON, DAVID CEASAR

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-03-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10787, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

KIM, ALEX SUNG HWAN

Age: 29 
Address: SAN GABRIEL, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-03-16 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-03-16 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

