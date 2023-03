Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAWKINS, GAGE AARON

Age: 33

Address: JOHNSON CITY, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10790, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MORENO, MARIO

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-03-17

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-17

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER



YBANEZ, ADRIAN ELIAS

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-03-17

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.