Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRING, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court





MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12364, CASH, $1155, Court: GR Municipal Court





GREER, JOSEPH VIDALL

Age: 51 Address: WICHITA, FALLS, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-17 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12363, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law