Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRING, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12364, CASH, $1155, Court: GR Municipal Court
GREER, JOSEPH VIDALL
Age: 51
Address: WICHITA, FALLS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12363, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court