Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRING, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court


MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12364, CASH, $1155, Court: GR Municipal Court


GREER, JOSEPH VIDALL

Age: 51

Address: WICHITA, FALLS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12363, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

