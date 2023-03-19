Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MONTES LAINEZ, DENIS RONALY RONALY

Age: 34

Address: PORT ARTHUR, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #10793, CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Cross Center Line Status: , Bond: #10793, CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Improper Lane Usage Status: , Bond: #10793, CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.