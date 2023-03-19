Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MONTES LAINEZ, DENIS RONALY RONALY
Age: 34
Address: PORT ARTHUR, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #10793, CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Cross Center Line
- Status: , Bond: #10793, CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: , Bond: #10793, CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.