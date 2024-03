Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 19th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GARCIA SALAZAR, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court





BENNETT, ANDREA

Age: 40 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-18 Arresting Agency: NWS

GREER, BRANDON LEE

Age: 25 Address: TURLOCK, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Right-Of-Way For Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law