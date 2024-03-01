Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HARDING, MARK DUANE
Age: 61
Address: POVO, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, ENRIQUE JAMES
Age: 46
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUTHBERTSON, MARY LUISA
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12296, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZUEHLSDORFF, THOMAS BYRON
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12295, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
BREWER, GARY RICHARD
Age: 54
Address: MILLS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE