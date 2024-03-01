Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HARDING, MARK DUANE

Age: 61 Address: POVO, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, ENRIQUE JAMES

Age: 46 Address: LONGMONT, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO

GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CUTHBERTSON, MARY LUISA

Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12296, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUEHLSDORFF, THOMAS BYRON

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12295, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



BREWER, GARY RICHARD

Age: 54 Address: MILLS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-02-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law