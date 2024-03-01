Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HARDING, MARK DUANE

Age: 61

Address: POVO, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12302, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROMERO, ENRIQUE JAMES

Age: 46

Address: LONGMONT, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CUTHBERTSON, MARY LUISA

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12296, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ZUEHLSDORFF, THOMAS BYRON

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12295, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

BREWER, GARY RICHARD

Age: 54

Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-02-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

