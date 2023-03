Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LOPEZ, SHAWNTELL JUSTICE

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10734, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10734, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10734, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10734, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOMOZA, FRANCISCO

Age: 44

Address: COMMERCE CITY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #10731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WILDER, JAMES NEIL

Age: 74

Address: MURRAY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10733, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



SCHISEL, AMBER ROSE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Observe Signs or Markers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10732, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10732, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REINKE, JOSEPH JAMES

Age: 52

Address: WESTMINSTER, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-03-01

Scheduled Release: 2023-03-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



