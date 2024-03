Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





FELIX, DAVID PABLO

Age: 26 Address: HOUSTON, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #12382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







KAWLESKI, DANIEL MICHAEL

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12375, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12379, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law