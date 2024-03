Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





MERRICK, AMBER LYNN

Age: 41 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Too Many Animals Deemed Kennel (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12386, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court







HUNT, THOMAS CREGG

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







REYNOLDS, PHILLIP ISAIAH

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-24 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







EYCHNER, JASON TYLER

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12385, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LACQUEMENT, TYLER JAMES

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12383, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12383, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12383, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12383, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12383, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







WHITE, CODY SAMUEL

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #12384, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #12384, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law