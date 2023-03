Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAVIS, JAMES MICHAEL SIMNITT

Age: 31

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEST, MEGAN JAREE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10812, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10812, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10811, SURETY OR CASH, $1519, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10811, SURETY OR CASH, $1519, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10811, SURETY OR CASH, $1519, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, JORDAN JARED

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIFFERMILLER, SEAN MICHAEL

Age: 19

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.