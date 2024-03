Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





ELMORE, JOSEPH RYAN

Age: 43 Address: SOUTH SLC, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAM HUMBERTO

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-03-22 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









MAILBOY, CHELAINE

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12388, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12388, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12387, CASH OR SURETY, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12388, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12388, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ASHE, VINSON GEORGE

Age: 47 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT









FERREIRA, SHANALEE

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12390, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law