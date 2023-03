Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LONG, RUSTI JEAN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10820, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court



AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, JAMES VINCENT

Age: 31

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-03-23

Released: 2023-03-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10815, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOUST, KELSEY DAWN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-03-23

Released: 2023-03-23

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10814, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10814, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10814, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.