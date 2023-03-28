Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CASE, PAUL LOGAN

Age: 29 
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-03-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROUSSARD, CORY LEVEN

Age: 28 
Address: COLORDO SPRINGS, CO 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking
Date: 2023-03-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Sublette County Arrest Report for March 20-27, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for March 20-27, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 27

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 27

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 26

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 26

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 25

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 25