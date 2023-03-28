Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CASE, PAUL LOGAN

Age: 29

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUSSARD, CORY LEVEN

Age: 28

Address: COLORDO SPRINGS, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking

Date: 2023-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.