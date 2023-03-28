Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CASE, PAUL LOGAN
Age: 29
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROUSSARD, CORY LEVEN
Age: 28
Address: COLORDO SPRINGS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking
Date: 2023-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.