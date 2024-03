Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 28th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12410, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12408, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







GEORGE, KELIN RANDALL

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12413, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MARQUEZ-AVILA, JAVIER

Age: 21 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-27 Arresting Agency: NWS





GUZMAN, ANTHONY

Age: 43 Address: ORLANDO, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act

Status: PENDING, Bond: #12411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12409, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







ROUSE, TIFFANY KAY

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-03-27 Scheduled Release: 2024-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Animals At Large – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12407, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law