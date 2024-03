Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 29th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





JENNINGS, JOSHUA PAUL

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2024-03-28 Released: 2024-03-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12415, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court







TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-03-28 Released: 2024-03-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #12419, CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court







HOLMES, ANTONIO

Age: 29 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-28 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







PHILO, SCOTT EHREN

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







HAYS, RUSSEL LEE

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-03-28 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE







TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE

Age: 43 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12416, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law