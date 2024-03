Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 2nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12303, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12303, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIRANDA, CANDIDA DAWN

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GODDARD, ALBERT CHARLES

Age: 42 Address: EUGENE, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: NWS

SHERMAN, DANNY KAY

Age: 30 Address: BONANZA, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLS Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: NWS

DURALL, DAVID WILLIAM

Age: 56 Address: LAKEWOOD, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN, CHAD EDWARD

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12308, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #12308, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12308, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEECHAM, CHRISTOPHER LEVAUNE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12305, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



YOUNG, CODY RAY

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12304, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law