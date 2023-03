Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10739, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10739, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court



MALDONADO, GAVIN LUZ

Age: 51

Address: FORT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10737, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TAYLOR, MICHAEL LOUIS

Age: 34

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10738, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIDWELL, ANDREW JOHN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 5 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10730, SURETY OR CASH, $300000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.