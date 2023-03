Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAMMONTREE, JOHN MICHAEL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #10844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10844, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #10845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #10845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #10845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-29 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



GINES, ECHO LYNN

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-03-29

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WILLIAMS, FAYTH RACHELLE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-03-29

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



RODRIGUEZ, JOSEPH D

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10843, SURETY OR CASH, $1570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10843, SURETY OR CASH, $1570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.