Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MATHIS, CHARLES
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-29
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Court: OTHER
LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-03-29
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Court: RS Municipal Court