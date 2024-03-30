Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MATHIS, CHARLES

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-29

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

  • Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Court: OTHER



LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-03-29

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

