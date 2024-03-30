Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





MATHIS, CHARLES

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-03-29 Arresting Agency: USM Charges: Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Court: OTHER







LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-03-29 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law