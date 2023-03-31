Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JENKINS, RYAN TYLER

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-03-30

Released: 2023-03-30

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10846, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.