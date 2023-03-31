Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 31

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JENKINS, RYAN TYLER

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-03-30 
Released: 2023-03-30 
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10846, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

