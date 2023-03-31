Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JENKINS, RYAN TYLER
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-03-30
Released: 2023-03-30
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10846, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.