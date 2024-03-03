Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT

Age: 42

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-03-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LOPEZ SAAVEDRA, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12311, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

