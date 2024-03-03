Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT
Age: 42
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-03-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOPEZ SAAVEDRA, MARCO ANTONIO
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12311, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court