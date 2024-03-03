Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 3rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANDERSON, MICHAEL GRANT

Age: 42 Address: GILLETTE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-03-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOPEZ SAAVEDRA, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-03-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12311, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law