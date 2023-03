Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for March 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEE, ANTONIO KAYE

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sunscreening Devices – Tinting Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Habitual Criminal – Convicted of a Felonty on Two or More Previous Charges Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10745, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEWIS, DYLAN JACE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-03-04

Scheduled Release: 2023-04-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



AMADIO, MELISSA ANN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-03-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #10744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.